Vikrant Massey to star opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak?

New Delhi: After delivering a path-breaking performance in the magnum opus Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is all set to venture into production with Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The actress will also star in the film and co-produce it. Amidst rumours of Rajkummar Rao starring opposite Deepika, it has been confirmed that Death in the Gunj actor Vikrant Massey will play the lead.

Confirming the same, the producer Meghna Gulzar told the Mumbai Mirror, “The cast is slowly coming together. Vikrant is somebody I’ve wanted to work with since Raazi, after seeing him in A Death in the Gunj. In the film, he plays a North Indian boy who used to be a professional before he decided to become an actor, then, started a campaign against acid violence which is how he came to meet Laxmi in real life. I speak for both Deepika and myself when I say that we are both really excited to have Vikrant play this part.”

Talking about Deepika's part in the film, “It was that organic because it’s such a moving story. And the decision to co-produce the film with her also happened organically because I wanted to remain close to it through the entire process,” Meghna Gulzar said.

She also revealed that the only actress who came to her mind to play the role was Deepika. The film will be shot in Mumbai and Delhi and the prosthetics tests are already underway.