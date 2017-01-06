Vin Diesel wished 'Happy Birthday' to Deepika Padukone in the sweetest way possible! Check out
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 09:14
New Delhi: Hollywood biggie Vin Diesel, who is all set to come out with 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' this month wished his co-star Deepika Padukone a happy birthday in the most sweetest way possible!
Deepika turned a year older on January 5 and to wish her Vin posted a message on Facebook.
'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' will release first in India on January 14, 2017, and the global release will happen on January 20. The film will see Dippy play a character named Serena Unger. Interestingly, Vin is expected to land in India for promotions and we might actually see him wear a cool traditional sherwani!
First Published: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 09:14
