हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh excited about comic book on his late father

Actor Vindu Dara Singh says the comic book 'Epic Journey of the Great Dara Singh' will present the late wrestler, actor and his father Dara Singh as the real-life superhero.

Vindu Dara Singh excited about comic book on his late father
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actor Vindu Dara Singh says the comic book 'Epic Journey of the Great Dara Singh' will present the late wrestler, actor and his father Dara Singh as the real-life superhero.

The series will be launched at the Mumbai Comic Con 2018 on Saturday. 

"The book will present my father Dara Singh as the real-life superhero, who was a world wrestling champion and an inspiration to everyone," Vindu, who helmed the project, said in a statement. 

"Right from his brand of raw, overpowering aggression inside the wrestling ring to his discipline and humility outside it, the aim is to present the lesser known side of the Rustom-e-Hind to the world," he added. 

The biographical comic book will focus on some of the lesser-known facts about his childhood, his first stint in "pehlwani" and later years. 

The brain behind the comic book is graphic artist George Emmanual along with Calib on the creative side while Mahrukh Mirza has written the story and dialogues. 

Tags:
Vindu Dara SinghVindu Dara Singh filmsDara SinghDara Singh comic book

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close