Vinod Khanna honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, son Rahul Khanna remembers him

New Delhi: The 65th National Film Awards that were organised in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday gave us many bittersweet moments as late actor Vinod Khanna and Sridevi were conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke awards posthumously for their contribution to the Indian cinema.

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna and Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita Khanna received the award on his behalf.

Rahul Khanna, who could not be a part of the event but posted an adorable picture on his Instagram account to remember his father. He wrote, "On such a proud and emotional day—as my dad is posthumously awarded India's highest honour in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards and Akshaye accepts it on behalf of all of us—throwing back to one of my favourite photos of them both on one of his film sets, c. 1980!

Ahead of the ceremony, Akshaye said: "It is very humbling as a son to be receiving this on his behalf. It's a very proud and emotional moment for all of us."

Kavita said: "It's such a happy occasion and time of great pride for us, for the family, for all his fans and for everyone who loves him. There's also a sense of his not being here to receive it.

"But I am so happy Akshay is going to receive it on his behalf... There can be no one better than Akshay to receive this on his behalf."

Vinod Khanna died last year in April following a prolonged illness. He was 70.

The actor is known for his role in hit films like "Mere Apne", "Insaaf", "Parvarish Muqaddar Ka Sikandar", "Qurbani", "Dayavaan", "Mera Gaon Mera Desh", "Chandni", "The Burning Train" and "Amar, Akbar, Anthony".

(With inputs from IANS)