Vir Das, Netflix collaborate for third show in a row

Comedian-actor Vir Das, who has received positive reviews for his latest Netflix stand-up comedy special "Losing It", has bagged another project on the online streaming platform.

Mumbai: Comedian-actor Vir Das, who has received positive reviews for his latest Netflix stand-up comedy special "Losing It", has bagged another project on the online streaming platform.

The yet untitled project would be Vir's third project with Netflix. In 2017, he became the first Indian to have his own Netflix comedy show "Abroad Understanding".

Talking about the upcoming project, Vir said in a statement: "I am currently working on the script for the third special. We will shoot it next year. The response for 'Losing It' has just been phenomenal and I look forward to working on another one".

