हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Vir Das points at the treatment of white women in Bollywood

The documentary "The Problem With Apu" touched upon how "The Simpsons" damaged the South Asian caricature.

Vir Das points at the treatment of white women in Bollywood
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: As "The Simpsons" has raked up a controversy over stereotyping Indians in America's popular culture, Indian comedian Vir Das has urged people to introspect over how Bollywood stereotypes white women.

"While America takes a look at Apu and the consciousness of how Indians are portrayed in American media, maybe we take a look at how we treat white characters, specifically female in almost every single Bollywood movie. Ever?" Vir, who has widely toured the US, tweeted on Wednesday.

"The Simpsons" featured a South Asian character called Apu, who has had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated, fake Indian accent since the show's existence.

The documentary "The Problem With Apu" touched upon how "The Simpsons" damaged the South Asian caricature.

Tags:
Vir Daswhite womenThe SimpsonsThe Problem With Apuvir das comedy
Next
Story

'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde back on Twitter, watch her hilarious video

Must Watch