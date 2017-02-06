Vir Das set for world tour
Mumbai: Actor-comedian Vir Das is geared up for The Boarding Das World Tour, which will cover six continents and 21 countries.
Speaking about the tour, Vir said in a statement: "An Indian comedian has never played to an audience this large. The year 2017 is going to be exhausting. I'm going to perform for half the globe and shoot two films this year. I'm looking forward to the frequent flyer miles more than anything else."
The Boarding Das World Tour promises to be an insight into the next chapter of Vir's life.
While he launched a comedy special about his personal life last year, this year shines light on a new phase - Vir exiting the 20s' mindset and finding his way into his 30s.
A hilarious take on his change of perspective, Vir is taking his comedy to his Indian and international fans across the world.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LL.B 2' lands in legal mess; Jaipur court summons actor
- Vir Das set for world tour
- Don't want to disappoint Salman Khan: Varun Dhawan
- Varun Dhawan's 'Judwaa 2' to feature Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor
- Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' banned in Pakistan for 'inappropriate' portrayal of Muslims
Top Videos
-
Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
-
UP polls: Mulayam Singh does U-turn, to campaign for SP-Congress alliance
-
Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
-
Donald Trump lashes out at US judge who blocked his immigration ban