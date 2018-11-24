हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vir Das

Vir Das to kick-off comedy world tour

The yet to be titled tour is likely to take place in 2019 and will move across 6 continents with more than 25 cities.

Mumbai: After getting positive responses for his comedy tour "The Boarding Das World Tour" in 2017, actor-comedian Vir Das is now gearing up for its part two.

The yet to be titled tour is likely to take place in 2019 and will move across 6 continents with more than 25 cities.

Talking about his upcoming world tour, Vir said in a statement: "We got an unexpected response with `Boarding Das`. And we even added more cities when we announced the first world tour. This time it will be bigger and will span more cities. We are hoping to start by early next year and the tour will conclude later in 2019."

Not only this, Vir, who became the first Indian to have his own Netflix comedy show in 2017, is coming back with another standup comedy show titled "Vir Das LOSING IT" in December.

