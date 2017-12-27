Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Mumbai wedding reception: Newlyweds give couple goals – See pics

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a grand wedding reception here in the city for friends from the film industry and the world of cricket. The newlyweds looked stunning as they made an appearance at the St Regis Astor Ballroom to receive guests on Tuesday night.

Anushka chose yet another Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation for her Mumbai wedding reception. She picked a piece that reflected the old world charm.

Sabyasachi’s official Instagram post shared a picture with a caption describing the bride and the groom’s attire.

Read below:

“For her Mumbai reception, Anushka wanted to wear old world glamour. And we decided to ‘Jazz’ it up in smoky grey. Hand beaten silver thread, textured sequins and cut organza flowers were assembled on an embroidered tulle base to create an ethereal lehenga.

Award winning master craftsmen from Lucknow rendered her stunning dupatta which was clinched on the waist with our ‘Bengal tiger’ belt.

Anushka’s look was accessorised with a necklace and earrings hand crafted with rose cut diamonds, solitaires and briolettes from the Sabyasachi fine jewelry collection.

And BTW @virat.kohli looks absolutely dapper in a @raghavendra.rathore

We had made a very similar piece and in the confusion of the great Indian wedding the credits got swapped. Mr. Mukherjee is personally a huge fan of the Rathore label and deeply regrets the error. (sic).”

A number of personalities from the sports fraternity too had made their presence felt.

Among the invitees, there were Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi & Boney Kapoor, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Neeta Ambani, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi, Rohit Sharma, Jaspreet Bumrah, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan and several others.

For the unversed, Anushka and Virat tied the nuptial knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. The couple took to Twitter post wedding to make the announcement by issuing a joint statement. Later, the newlyweds flew to a snowy destination for their honeymoon and returned to India to host a reception in New Delhi on December 21 for relatives. The gala event saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi too gracing the occasion to bless the couple.

The couple is expected to ring in the New Year most probably in South Africa because Virat will be leading India during a long tour to the country which includes 3 test matches 6 ODIs and 3 T20s.