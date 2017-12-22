Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma clicked at Mumbai airport amid huge cheers!Watch videos

New Delhi: The power couple of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a fairytale wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017, and it was a private affair. The duo just had family and close friends in attendance.

Theirs is hailed as the wedding of the year and rightly so. Virushka (as they are fondly called) recently hosted a grand reception in the capital which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries.

Virat and Anushka had personally invited the PM a day before and the pictures of it went viral in no time. The couple shined bright at their big reception party in New Delhi, held at Taj Palace, Chanakyapuri.

Now, the couple has finally headed to Mumbai where another big bash awaits them. A fan club has tweeted some videos on Twitter where Virat and Anushka can be seen landing in Mumbai airport amid tight security and loud cheers from fans and paps.

A grand reception party is being organised by the couple on December 26, 2017, for their industry friends and cricketers. It will be interesting to see who all turn up for the biggest bash this season.

On their wedding, the duo looked simply ethereal and pristine in their wedding attire by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It looked like a fairytale romance finally sealing their love with a stamp of marriage.