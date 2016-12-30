close
Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma engagement on cards? Here’s the truth

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 09:09
Mumbai: Contrary to rumours that suggested that Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma’s engagement is on the cards, an official statement issued by the actresses’ spokesperson narrates an entirely different story.

The celebrity couple is undoubtedly in Uttarakhand but has no plans to get engaged.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com originally attributed to a leading daily, the spokesperson said, “The rumours surrounding Anushka and Virat’s engagement are untrue. They are on vacation.”

There were reports suggesting that VirUshka (this is how their fans address them) had plans to get engaged on January 1. It was also reported that Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Ambani were invited to attend the engagement ceremony.

In fact, according to a Bollywoodlife.com source, Virat could be made the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand tourism. He was personally invited by Chief Minister Harish Rawat to spend some time in the beautiful state.

First Published: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 09:09

