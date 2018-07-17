हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go shopping in Leeds — See photos

Anushka and Virat have been giving major relationship goals to all the couples out there with their latest pics. 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go shopping in Leeds — See photos
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who are currently in Leeds, for India's tour of England, were spotted shopping together at a store there. 

The power couple were dressed up casually and were totally engrossed in the shopping. However, the couple was seen not carrying many shopping bags. Nonetheless, we take a look at their photos here: 

In another photo, while Anushka is seen pulling a trolley, Virat, like a protective husband, is seen putting his hand around her. 

 

@virat.kohli & @anushkasharma Clicked in Leeds Yesterday __#Virushka #viratkohli #anushkasharma

A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on

It is to be noted that Virat is on a 3-month trip to England. On the other hand, Anushka recently finished shooting for Sharat Kataria's 'Sui Dhaaga' and Aanand L Rai's 'Zero'. She took a break from her busy schedule to accompany her husband on the trip. 

Anushka and Virat have been giving major relationship goals to all the couples out there. They had a dream wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. The marriage ceremony was attended by close friends and family. The duo often shares their adorable pictures on social media sending the fans to a tizzy. 

Only recently, the 'Pari' actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a lovey-dovey picture posing with hubby dearest.

She really has a beam of sunlight falling on her and holding onto Virat. This picture is surely gonna melt your heart, right?

Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat KohliAnushka ViratEnglandSharat KatariaSui DhaagazeroAnushka shopping

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close