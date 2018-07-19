हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma have a chillax time with Shikhar Dhawan and family in London—Pic

Dhawan took to Instagram and shared the family picture.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma have a chillax time with Shikhar Dhawan and family in London—Pic

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is currently in England for the Indian cricket team's tour and gorgeous wifey Anushka Sharma is giving him company. While the internet is fluttering with pictures of the two either hanging out together or shopping in Leeds, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shared yet another picture on social media.

Dhawan took to Instagram and shared the family picture where Virushka can also be seen chilling along. He captioned the image as: “Just strolling around the street with these two strangers!

Just strolling around the street with these two strangers

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Previously too Anushka and Dhawan's wife Ayesha have been clicked bonding big time and cheering for the team while their better halves battle it out on the field.

The duo had a dream wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. The marriage ceremony was attended by close friends and family. The duo often shares their adorable pictures on social media sending the fans to a tizzy.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Aanand L Rai's ambitious project 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. It also stars Katrina Kaif. The trio was earlier seen in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's last movie 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

SRK will be seen playing a dwarf in the film. It is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. Besides, she has 'Sui Dhaaga' with Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It will release on September 28, 2018.

 

