Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Mumbai reception: The stage is set for stars to descend

New Delhi: After the big fat Italian wedding in Tuscany, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's grand Mumbai reception is the talk of the town. The couple got hitched on December 11, 2017, and it was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

The duo then flew back to India and hosted a lavish reception in New Delhi on December 21, 2017, where the high and mighty came and wished the couple well. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too attended the wedding reception and congratulated the duo.

Several fan clubs kept the internet buzzing with many pictures and videos wooing the fans on social media. The Mumbai reception is at the St. Regis Astor Ballroom this evening.

Take a look at Virushka, who striked a pose for the shutterbugs:

Another exclusive video of @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma arrive at St Regis hotel in Mumbai's Lower Parel for their post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/3KqLjzVQ80 — Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal shared their pictures on social media as they head for the gala night. The family members of cricketer Virat Kohli clicked for a photo-op.

Check out pictures of cricketers and Bollywood celebs who dazzled the night away:

Do check out the decorations video of the venue shared by a fan club on Twitter:

Reception setup at St Regis Mumbai for #VirushkaReception tonight pic.twitter.com/sEjMYK8LCC — Virat Kohli (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017

The wedding invite was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Kunal Kohli and looked every bit classy.

@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma what a lovely invite. Everything about your wedding has been personal,classy & romantic. Just like you both. God bless. pic.twitter.com/OBHVp2dnE1 — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) December 16, 2017

Virushka, as they fans fondly call them had a Finnish honeymoon soon after their wedding in Tuscany. On their wedding, the duo looked simply ethereal and pristine in their wedding attire by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It looked like a fairytale romance finally sealing their love with a stamp of marriage.

Here's wishing them a happily ever after!