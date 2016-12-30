Virat Kohli breaks his silence on engagement rumours

Mumbai: Virat Kohli took to Twitter Friday morning to put all rumours about his engagement to Anushka Sharma, to rest.

The dashing cricketer tweeted:" we aren't getting engaged & if we were going to, we wouldn't hide it. Simple... (1/2) (2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :) (sic).”

Virat and Anushka are currently holidaying in Uttarakhand and hence rumour mills are busy cooking up speculations.

It was being reported that the cricketer and his actress girlfriend Anushka Sharma had plans to get engaged on January 1.

But now that Virat has ended all confusion, there isn’t room for any more rumours.

And now we know, whenever the duo intends to get engaged or married, they would certainly make an official announcement without any hesitation.

VirUshka fans, please keep hope. You may have to wait a little longer to see them getting engaged.