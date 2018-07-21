हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli enjoys meal with his ladylove Anushka Sharma in London — See photo

Bollywood's power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are currently in England for the Indian cricket team's tour, regularly share their photos on the social media to keep their fans updated. 

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are currently in England for the Indian cricket team's tour, regularly share their photos on the social media to keep their fans updated. 

Recently, the internet was abuzz with pictures of Virat and Anushka enjoying with Shikhar Dhawan's family. And now, Virat has shared another selfie with his ladylove. He captioned the photo as, "Meal with the bestest." 

 

As soon as Virat shared the adorable click, it was showered with a lot of adulation and love from his followers. 

Addressed as Virushka by their fans, both Virat and Anushka have never shied away from public display of affection. The duo is often seen expressing their love for each other in their social media posts. 

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka had a dream wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. The marriage ceremony was attended by close friends and family. The duo often shares their adorable pictures on social media sending the fans to a tizzy.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Aanand L Rai's ambitious project 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The trio was earlier seen in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's last movie 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

