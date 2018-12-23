Virat Kohli gets bowled over by wife Anushka Sharma's performance in Zero

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli is known to be a doting husband and he has time and again proved his love for his dearest wifey Anushka Sharma. Virat never misses a chance to watch his wifey's film and this time too, it was no different despite the fact that the adorable couple is thousand of miles away from each other for their respective work commitments.

Virat, who is currently in Melbourne for the ongoing cricket series, took time out of his schedule to watch Anushka's latest release 'Zero'.

A video has also gone viral on the internet in which the cricket sensation is seen coming down from an escalator at the Melbourne Central.

In the meantime, Virat not only watched the film but also took to Twitter to review the film. Showering heavy praises on Anushka, Virat tweeted, "Saw 'Zero' and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved Anushka Sharma`s performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding."

Anushka plays a specially-abled scientist in the Aanand L Rai directorial that features Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf and Katrina Kaif as an alcohol-addict actress.

Earlier this year, Virat had attended the screening of Anushka's 'Pari' and 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India'. Calling 'Pari' Anushka's best friend ever, Virat heaped praises on Anushka for her brilliant acting in the film.

"Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma," Kohli had written after watching Pari.

Sharing his thought on 'Sui Dhaaga', the 29-year-old had tweeted, "What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast," adding that he has watched the film twice.

Apart from Kohli, celebrities like Anurag Kashyap and Swara Bhasker have also shown support to the movie that has received flak from some for its 'flawed writing' and its second half.

Youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is also one of those who has heaped praise on Shah Rukh`s performance in the film.