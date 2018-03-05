Virat Kohli grooves to 'Kajra Re' at his friend's wedding –Watch

New Delhi: The captain cool Virat Kohli, who returned to Mumbai after a fabulous inning in South Africa is making the most of his holiday now. After treating the shutterbugs with some extremely adorable pictures of him with wife Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport, Virat Kohli is making his fans crazy by his scintillating dance moves at a friend's wedding. The video of which has surfaced on the social media. While Anushka is nowhere to be seen in the video, you can definitely spot her parents.

In the video posted by a fan, Virat is seen having a gala time at his friend's wedding. As always, he sets the dance floor on fire and shakes a leg with the groom. Other than doing some bhangra steps, he is also seen grooving to 'Bunty Aur Babli' song 'Kajra Re'

Watch the videos here:

A post shared by VirushkaUpdates (@virushkaupdates) on Mar 4, 2018 at 5:35am PST

Here's another one:

A post shared by VirushkaUpdates (@virushkaupdates) on Mar 4, 2018 at 2:26am PST

One can never get enough of Virat's dancing skills. Other than cricket and Anushka Sharma, dancing seems to his third most favorite thing in the world.

Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team tasted some thrilling wins over South Africa in the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

The cricketer tied the knot with Anushka in last December and ever since then, he has been making everyone go green with envy. Soon after 'Pari' release, Virat reviewed the film in the sweetest possible way, he wrote, "Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife s best work ever! ?? One of the best films I 've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma."