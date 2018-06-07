हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli introduces Anushka Sharma as his gym partner and their video is all things love! Watch

Virushka had a dreamy fairytale wedding last year in December at Tuscany, Italy.

Virat Kohli introduces Anushka Sharma as his gym partner and their video is all things love! Watch
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's chemistry sets the relationship goals pretty high! This gorgeous couple sends the paparazzi into a tizzy when spotted together either at airports or any social event—and we don't blame them.

Well, Virat, who is quite an avid social media user recently took to Instagram and shared an adorable video where he introduced wifey Anushka as his workout partner.

Watch it here:

 

Training together makes it even better! @anushkasharma

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Proud hubby Virat heaps praise on Anushka saying how strong she is, working out like a boss. He even reveals that she is even better than him in doing cardio, to which Anushka replies with a cute 'rubbish' remark from behind.

We love it, guys! The video has already garnered as many as 2,305,004 views on the Instagram.

Virushka had a dreamy fairytale wedding last year in December at Tuscany, Italy. The couple kept it a hush-hush affair with just family and close friends in attendance. Their wedding news sent a strong wave of happiness across the nation and Virushka fans were ecstatic over it.

The duo hosted two grand reception parties—in Delhi and Mumbai respectively where the who's who of the country made their presence felt.

On the professional front, Anushka will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Yash Raj Films' 'Sui Dhaaga' a film which promotes Made In India campaign. Also, she will be seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.  

Tags:
Virat KohliAnushka SharmaVirat Kohli gymanushka sharma gym videoViral videoBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close