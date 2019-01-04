हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli makes Anushka Sharma a 'happy girl' – See pics

The duo often shares their adorable pictures on social media sending the fans to a tizzy.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make for a super power couple, giving out major relationship goals. The adorbs make sure to spend quality time together with each other and their vacay pictures often break the internet.

Anushka recently took to Twitter and shared a picture with an heartwarming caption: “You make me such a happy girl ?



You make me such a happy girl

Isn't the couple looking simply amazing?

Virat and Anushka make for a dreamy couple and their chemistry is too cute for words. The gorgeous couple had a fairytale wedding on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy. Only family and close friends were seen in attendance, followed by two lavish receptions in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Aanand L Rai's ambitious project 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. It also starred Katrina Kaif. The trio was earlier seen in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's last movie 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. 

 

