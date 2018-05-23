Virat Kohli opens up on having kids, and that one thing he will not have at home after becoming a daddy

New Delhi: Virat Kohli enjoys an ocean of fan following not just in the country but across the globe. Cricket crazy fans adore the batsman for his class and craft. Virat got married to Bollywood stunner Anushka Sharma on December 11, 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The fairytale wedding was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

Internet couldn't keep calm over Virushka (yes, that's what they are fondly called) marriage. Soon pictures and videos from their wedding went viral and took the social media by storm.

Recently, Virat in an interview with ESPN opened up about his personal and professional life. For the first time ever, he talked about having kids and much more. About Anushka, he said, "I have realized a lot of things in the past few years since I've been with my wife," he says. "Because she is a very spiritual person and I have sort of drifted on that path as well. Now things are unlocking in a way that is very difficult for me to explain to people. But I understand that I was always meant to do this. If I am meant to do this in every lifetime of mine, I will do it 100 times over. It's a blessing."

Talking about kids, Virat said, "It will end one day," he says. "I have a life. I have a family. I will have kids. They deserve all my time. That is something that is very, very clear and close to my heart. I want no part of my career being flashed into my house. I want no part of my trophies, my achievements, nothing in my house when our kids are growing up."

On the professional front, Anushka is currently busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. It also features Katrina Kaif in a pivotal part. Besides, she also has 'Sui Dhaaga' with Varun Dhawan. It's YRF venture based on the 'Make In India' campaign.