Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shares an adorable post for Anushka Sharma after Khel Ratna award

The cricketer's post for the 'Pari' actress is winning the Internet.

Virat Kohli shares an adorable post for Anushka Sharma after Khel Ratna award
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A day after Virat Kohli was honoured with country's highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna, the cricketer shared an adorable post for wifey Anushka Sharma, calling her the person who inspires him to push forward. 

Sharing a photo of Anushka on his Instagram page, Virat wrote, "The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed me inside out and made me realise the power of true love. My strength. My soulmate."

Virat Kohli

On Tuesday, Anushka was seen cheering for her husband and Indian skipper Virat when he was honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind. Virat is the third Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to receive the honour.

The duo is known to share loved-up posts featuring each other on Instagram. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in December last year after dating on-and-off since 2013. 

Anushka had recently opened up on journalist Anupama Chopra's show about her marriage. As Anupama questioned the 'Sui Dhaaga' star about being married to Virat, Anushka replied, "I am married to the world's greatest man."

For the unversed, Kohli is not a part of the ongoing Asia Cup 2018. He was rested from the Asia Cup due to lower back spasm. Anushka, on the other hand, is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Sui Dhaaga' along with actor Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 28. 

