Virat accepts Rathore's fitness challenge; nominates Anushka, PM Modi and Dhoni - Watch

Mumbai: India cricket captain Virat Kohli is one of the fittest sportsmen in the country. The dashing cricketer took up the fitness challenge put forward by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Kohli posted a video that shows him doing his favourite core workout. The dashing cricketer posted:

"I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma, our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay (sic)."

Check out the video here:

Kohli has nominated his wife Anushka Sharma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the challenge.

We know for a fact that PM Modi focusses on fitness and we have seen him doing yoga. It would be interesting to see the PM taking up the challenge and know who all he nominates.

Rathore, who handles Information & Broadcasting and Sports & Youth Affairs ministries, had also nominated Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Badminton champion Saina Nehwal.

Saina posted a video that showed her lifting weights. She thanked Rathore for nominating her by tweeting: "Thank u so much @Ra_THORe sir for challenging me ..#HumFitTohIndiaFit Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @RanaDaggubati @Pvsindhu1 and @GautamGambhir (sic)."

Hrithik too was quick to take up the challenge. She posted a video that showed him cycling to his office.

He tweeted: "This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! (sic)."