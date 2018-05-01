Virat Kohli wishes wife Anushka Sharma on her birthday, shares a cute pic

Mumbai: Virat Kohli is a doting husband and his social media posts for wife Anushka Sharma are proofs. The dashing Cricketer took to Twitter Tuesday morning to share an adorable pic and wish his better-half a very Happy Birthday.

Virat wrote: "Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you (sic)."

Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you pic.twitter.com/WTepj5e4pe — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 1 May 2018

Anushka turned 30 today.

The pretty and very talented actress made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. She has been in the industry for a decade now and has turned a producer too.

She co-owns a film production company called Clean Slate Films along with her brother Karnesh Sharma and has produced three films - NH 10, Phillauri and Pari - so far.

Anushka and Virat tied the nuptial knot on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy in a hush-hush ceremony attended by family and close friends.

They announced their marriage by issuing a joint statement on the day of their wedding and thereby surprise fans and well-wishers.

The statement read: “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.(sic).