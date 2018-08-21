Virat Kohli's flying kiss to wifey Anushka Sharma is driving internet crazy—Watch

New Delhi: The fairytale love story of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is perfect for setting high relationship goals. The duo never misses an opportunity to sneak out time from their busy schedules to be with each other. Virat, who scored his 23rd Test century against England on August 20, 2018, gave a flying kiss to wifey Anushka and raised the bat for her.

Anushka, who was cheering for her man from the stands stood up after Virat hit it off with a 100 and sent him love from there. She acknowledged his 'flying kisses' and the crowd went berserk.

A fan club shared the video on Instagram.

A post shared by VIRAT AND ANUSHKA (@virushkafangirl) on Aug 20, 2018 at 10:10am PDT

The duo got married in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. The wedding was attended by family and close friends. It was a hush-hush affair and kept the paparazzi on their toes.

Soon after the wedding, the couple hosted two grand receptions—in Delhi and Mumbai respectively for their friends and other dignitaries. Virushka wedding was seen as the topmost trends that whole month on several social media platforms.

Well, they certainly send out some warm couple vibes!