Virat photo: Virat Kohli hugs MS Dhoni before the match, Twitter can't keep calm

The bromance between Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captains of T20 teams - Bangalore and Chennai, was on full display at the M Chinnaswamy stadium just ahead of the thrilling clash between the two teams on the field.

The two were seen chatting sharing a good rapport and chatted with each other for the longest time. And then came to be one of the memorable moments of this season as the two shared a hug on the field, which was captured by the shutterbugs.

The 'hug photo' was also shared by the official Twitter handle of IPL with the caption, 'Reunited and how' following which the Twitter went into an absolute meltdown.

One can also notice the smile on the faces of the former and the current Indian cricket team captain while they hugged each other warmly.

In the meantime, Dhoni displayed his batting prowess yet again as he helped Chennai to beat Bangalore by five wickets in a high-scoring thriller on Wednesday. Dhoni slammed seven sixes and a four, while Rayudu blazed eight sixes and three fours respectively.

Earlier, Chennai won the toss and put Bangalore to bat on a flat track.