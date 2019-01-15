हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National anthem

Vishal Bhardwaj points out glitch in national anthem in theatres, rectified

Mumbai: A technical glitch pointed out by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj in the national anthem played at movie theatres has been rectified. He has appreciated the authorities for their quick and efficient work.

In a tweet put out on October 29, 2018, Bhardwaj -- who also composes music -- said he had heard the national anthem produced by the Films Division and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting during the Mumbai Film Festival.

"There is a technical glitch at 'Gahe Tav Jai Gaatha'. It seems to be a sound transfer issue. Goes off tune and hurts ear and soul. Can Ministry of Information and Broadcasting please get this rectified?" Bhardwaj wrote.

In a follow-up tweet a month later, he hoped it had come to the notice of the concerned people.

And on Tuesday, the filmmaker was happy to share: "The national anthem in the theatres has been rectified. Many thanks to Films Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for facilitating this so quickly and efficiently."

 

