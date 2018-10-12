Vishal Dadlani hopes to get the solo pilot license soon

Mumbai: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani says he is a licensed paraglider and is hoping to get a solo pilot license by the end of this year.

"I am quite adventurous in life and had been learning paragliding for two years. Now I am a licensed paraglider. Also, hopefully (I am) going to get my solo pilot license too by end of this year," Dadlani said in a statement to IANS.

Dadlani spoke about being an adventure junkie when he appeared on "Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua", hosted by comedienne Mallika Dua. The show is aired on TLC.