Vishal Dadlani, wife Priyali part ways
New Delhi: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has confirmed the news of his divorce. The 43-year-old musician has reportedly filed for legal separation from his estranged wife Priyali.
The duo has been living separately for a few years now.
According to an Indian Express report, Vishal said in a statement, “After several years of living separately, Priyali and I are officially filing for divorce. This is the only statement either of us wishes to make, as this is a private and personal matter, and we hope it will be respected as such."
He further said, “Over our time apart, we have become perhaps greater friends than we have ever been before. Both our families are extremely close, to us and to each other, and of course, this will remain so. Our private lives have always been extremely personal to us, so we humbly ask for dignity and privacy in this regard. Thank you.”
Vishal has been active in the music arena since 1994.
'Sultan', 'Fan', 'Happy New Year' and 'Bang Bang!' are amongst some his recent hits.
He has also been the vocalist/songwriter of the indie rock/electronica band 'Pentagram'.
