Vivek Oberoi extends support to Tanushree Dutta, says sense of security is important for women

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta's harassment allegations against senior actor Nana Patekar and former producer Vivek Agnihotri has caused a huge stir in  Bollywood. Tanushree by opening up about her ordeal has paved way for many other women to talk without fear about their horrific experiences.

Tanushree's action has been hailed by many A-listers from Bollywood. Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar etc extended their support to the actress. The latest to join the bandwagon is actor Vivek Oberoi.

According to Pinkvilla report, Vivek had said that it is the responsibility of the men to make women feel secure at the workplace. “Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, chahe film ka space ho ya office ka space ho, chahe journalism ka office ho, it is our responsibility, not only as men but as a society to make women feel secure at work, " he was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

“Power should not be misused in the industry and lobbyism and pressure daalna logo par hath jaana chahiye,” adding, “Ladies ko respect, sense of security and equality is very important for women. It has been 70 years since independence but many girls haven’t found independence yet, " he added.

Just yesterday, Tanushree was slapped with two legal notices from Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri. If reports are anything to go by, Nana will organise a press conference where he would address the accusations made by the actress. 

