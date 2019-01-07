Vivek Oberoi plays PM Narendra Modi in biopic, first look out - See Pics

New Delhi: The first look of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic by the same name has been unveiled. Vivek Oberoi, who was last in Bankchor, looked convincing as the PM in the first poster

Vivek has been away from the limelight for a long time now and this biopic can truly help him in revamping his career.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first look. He wrote, "Vivek Anand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi... The first look poster was launched in 23 languages by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh."

Vivek Anand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi... The first look poster was launched in 23 languages by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh. pic.twitter.com/K0HdjhFVtj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

It will be helmed by MC Mary Kom director Omung Kumar, who last directed Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer 'Bhoomi'. It was hailed as Dutt's comeback venture.

The biopic based on PM Modi's life has been titled as 'PM Narendra Modi' and the shooting will kickstart this month. The first look poster of the ambitious venture will be unveiled on January 7, 2019.

Biopics have always found a greater audience and with the one based on the PM of the country, it's surely going to be a visual treat to watch. So, are you excited to watch Vivek in a new powerful avatar on-screen?