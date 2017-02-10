Vivek Oberoi to talk on Bollywood at Harvard University

Mumbai: Actor Vivek Oberoi has been invited by Harvard University in the US to deliver a talk on Bollywood.

Vivek has been extended a special invitation as guest lecturer to address the students and impart his knowledge of Hindi films.

"It's an honour to be invited to speak at Harvard. I'm looking forward to meeting illustrious people from all walks of life and listening to esteemed speakers," Vivek said in a statement here.

The "Company" actor will be seen in films like "Thala 57" (Tamil film), a web series and Ram Gopal Varma's "Rai" in which he plays the role of former underworld don Muthappa Rai.