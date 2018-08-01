हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi urges people not to do 'Kiki challenge'

The 'Kiki challenge' shows a video of people inspired by rapper Drake's number "In my feelings", stepping out of moving cars and dancing.  

Vivek Oberoi urges people not to do &#039;Kiki challenge&#039;
Pic courtesy: @vivekoberoi

Mumbai: Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi has urged everyone to not do the 'Kiki challenge' as it can claim innocent lives.

The 'Kiki challenge' shows a video of people inspired by rapper Drake's number "In my feelings", stepping out of moving cars and dancing.

"The video I had shared earlier turned out to be fake, but what was shown in it is what everyone doing the 'Kiki Challenge' is prone to. Please refrain from doing this horrible challenge that can take innocent lives, think about the ones who love you, your life is precious! Say no to Kiki," Vivek tweeted. 

The daring challenge even has the police on high alert as they sent out worried tweets and advisories. 

The Uttar Pradesh, police sent out a tweet on Monday: "Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except Kiki challenge."

