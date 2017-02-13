Waking up early is just magical: Shraddha Kapoor
Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor says she finds waking up early in the morning "magical".
The 29-year-old actress said she loves the energy one feels in the morning.
"Waking up early is just magical. Love love loveeee the morning energy," Shraddha wrote on Twitter followed by sun and heart emoji.
The actress will next be seen romancing Arjun Kapoor in "Half Girlfriend."
Directed by Mohit Suri the film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Bhagat is also co-producing the movie slated to release on May 19.
Shraddha's another much awaited project is "Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai" directed by Apoorva Lakhia.
The actress, who has mostly played girl-next-door characters, will be essaying the role of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in the film.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Dimpy Ganguly's daughter Reanna is the apple of her mother's eye! Here's proof
- Phillauri: Anushka Sharma looks pretty as a spirit bride – Check out new poster
- Shahid Kapoor's crazy videos are unmissable! WATCH
- Waking up early is just magical: Shraddha Kapoor
- Valentine's Day: Top Whatsapp messages to spread love!
- Shahid Kapoor's crazy videos are unmissable! WATCH
- Shah Rukh Khan expresses his desire to meet novelist Paulo Coelho
- Salman Khan will do justice to 'Tubelight', says brother Sohail Khan
- Alia Bhatt goes gaga over Bappi Lahiri's 'Tamma Tamma' video
- Taimur Ali Khan inherits mommy Kareena Kapoor and daddy Saif Ali Khan’s good looks! See PIC