Waking up early is just magical: Shraddha Kapoor

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor says she finds waking up early in the morning "magical".

The 29-year-old actress said she loves the energy one feels in the morning.

"Waking up early is just magical. Love love loveeee the morning energy," Shraddha wrote on Twitter followed by sun and heart emoji.

The actress will next be seen romancing Arjun Kapoor in "Half Girlfriend."

Directed by Mohit Suri the film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Bhagat is also co-producing the movie slated to release on May 19.

Shraddha's another much awaited project is "Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai" directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

The actress, who has mostly played girl-next-door characters, will be essaying the role of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in the film.