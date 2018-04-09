Want AbRam to play hockey for India: Shah Rukh Khan

Kolkata: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who essayed the role of a hockey coach in "Chak De! India", wants his youngest son AbRam to play the sport for India.

"He is not yet playing cricket, he is playing a bit of football. I would like him to play field hockey for India," Shah Rukh told news channel Sadhana News on the sidelines of KKR first IPL game against RCB at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

AbRam, just five years old, was at the venue along with sister Suhana to witness KKR's four-wicket win against RCB. Chasing a challenging target of 177, KKR rode on Sunil Narine's 19-ball 50 blitzkreig to prevail over RCB for the third straight time.

Shah Rukh urged KKR fans to rally behind new skipper Dinesh Karthik who was unbeaten on 35 in the post-Gautam Gambhir era."I think it's our duty as people of Kolkata and Bengal to make Dinesh happy being here.

"He is a very settled man, and so was Gauti. I can't thank him enough. We had a little conversation and it was mutually decided what we wanted was a little different concept and Dinesh was very happy with that. We thought we will have everything new. We have done this before as well," Shah Rukh said.

"My whole idea is to make Kolkata and my team proud. The way they played... I hope each boy in our team plays well, stays healthy and is happy. I think Kolkata would want that," he added.

Gambhir helped KKR to two titles in 2012 and 2014 before leaving for Delhi match ahead of this season.

KKR picked three Under-19 World Cup winning youngsters in Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Shah Rukh said the idea has always been to pick young talents and nurture them giving the example of Jaydev Unadkat, who was the most expensive Indian buy in the auctions, roped in by Rajasthan Royals.

"When we started KKR, the idea was to hone their skills. We have done that with Unadkat, Sanju Samson who don't play for us but have gone on and done so well. There are more I keep forgetting them.

"This year we got a chance to rejig the team so we just decided to bring in the young ones. If I am not wrong we have the youngest team in the IPL. They will hopefully do well and make Kolkata proud."

The 52-year-old further said his children and his team KKR keep him young despite spending over two decades in the industry and going through the rigours.

"I don't think bad about anyone. I am always happy. I have children 21, 17 and 5 so me and my wife (Gauri) keep trying to be young. Our children and the team keeps us young."

Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film "Zero", which has Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Asked if he won't frequent KKR matches due to that, SRK said: "No, no, I'm not going back... I will keep coming to support KKR."

Meanwhile, KKR left in the afternoon to play their first away match at CSK on Tuesday.

KKR's next home match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14.