Want to act opposite Shraddha Kapoor: 'Bigg Boss 10' winner Manveer Gurjar

Lonavala: After a gruelling stay of over 100 days in a locked up house here, Manveer Gurjar, who entered "Bigg Boss 10" as part of the 'aam aadmi' contingent, has heaved a sigh of relief on being named the winner. He is now eyeing a career in TV shows and films, and has his focus right -- a Bollywood debut with actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Asked about his future plans, Manveer told IANS here: "I am overwhelmed with the love and support that I have got from the people of our country. Therefore, I am yet to make my plan. Having said that, I want to act in Hindi films and would like to act opposite Shraddha Kapoor for my debut film."

"Bigg Boss 10" started as a battle between celebrity contestants and commoners. The show came to an end on Sunday night, with VJ Bani Judge as the first runner-up and former beauty queen Lopamudra Raut securing the third spot.

"My journey inside the house was not at all easy and within three weeks I felt like giving up. But Manu (Punjabi) and I bonded over many things very well. We supported each other and that made the journey easy for both of us. Our bonding, undoubtedly, was a strength for me."

"I even told Salman (Khan) sir that his (Manu's) support was a contribution to my survival," Manveer added.

A Noida boy, Manveer feels since his newfound celebrity status is a by-product of his stint on television, he wants to continue his association with the small screen -- be it by the way of anchoring shows or even daily soaps.

Manveer also said he has come out as a more mature person after dealing with "difficult" people like Swami Omji Maharaj, a spiritual leader who created a lot of ruckus inside the "Bigg Boss" house and fought with all the participants.

"I think now I can handle any difficult situation and deal with anyone," he said.