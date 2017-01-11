Want to date Suhana? Daddy Shah Rukh Khan has some serious rules for you

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is not just the biggest superstar but also a great dad to his kids. The 51-year-old hunk knows what good parenting is and he is nailing it by showering his unconditional love on his three children.

Recently, the 'Raees' star revealed a few criteria which a guy must always keep in mind in order to date his daughter Suhana. But, beware, these are a little tricky. Remember, daddy King Khan is extremely protective about his Princess daughter.

During the opening episode of 'Koffee With Karan' season 5, Shah Rukh humorously said that he would rip the lips off anyone who tries to kiss his daughter Suhana.

According to an ANI report, SRK specified these rules during an interview with Femina:

1. Get a job.

2. Understand I don't like you.

3. I'm everywhere.

4. Get a lawyer.

5. She's my princess, not your conquest.

6. I don't mind going back to jail.

7. Whatever you do to her, I will do to you.

So, are you daring enough to propose to Suhana?