close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Want to date Suhana? Daddy Shah Rukh Khan has some serious rules for you

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 13:39
Want to date Suhana? Daddy Shah Rukh Khan has some serious rules for you

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is not just the biggest superstar but also a great dad to his kids. The 51-year-old hunk knows what good parenting is and he is nailing it by showering his unconditional love on his three children.

Recently, the 'Raees' star revealed a few criteria which a guy must always keep in mind in order to date his daughter Suhana. But, beware, these are a little tricky. Remember, daddy King Khan is extremely protective about his Princess daughter.

During the opening episode of 'Koffee With Karan' season 5, Shah Rukh humorously said that he would rip the lips off anyone who tries to kiss his daughter Suhana.

According to an ANI report, SRK specified these rules during an interview with Femina:

1. Get a job.
2. Understand I don't like you.
3. I'm everywhere.
4. Get a lawyer.
5. She's my princess, not your conquest.
6. I don't mind going back to jail.
7. Whatever you do to her, I will do to you.

So, are you daring enough to propose to Suhana?

First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 13:39

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.