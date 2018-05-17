Want to raise the bar with every film: Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal, fresh from the success of "Raazi", hopes to raise the bar of audiences' expectations with every film. Kaushal, who has acted in films like "Masaan", "Raman Raghav" and "Raazi", says his focus is on giving his best "between action and cut".

"Pressure is a good thing. When your work is accepted and loved, then only people have expectations. As an actor, I want to raise the bar of expectations for the audience with every film," the the actor told reporters here at an event.

"If there are expectations and pressure from audience then it means they care for you. It is a good thing, I take it as a positive thing," he said.

Kaushal, who turned 30 yesterday, said the success of "Raazi" made his birthday all the more special and that he feels blessed to get so much love from audience.

"My only wish on every birthday is that I should keep getting good work. I want to be on a film set a lot of the time, it is like a paradise for me," he said.

He said his family was very happy with the unanimous reaction to "Raazi".

"It is a pleasant surprise for all of us, as a team we are very happy. We are grateful to all those who saw the film in theatres and loved it.

"I am happy and feel proud of showing my success, appreciation to my parents. With every film I hope it is a turning point of my career. I am happy with the love 'Raazi' has got," he said.

He next stars in Rajkumar Hirani's "Sanju", "Manmarziyaan", a film on Uri attacks and Karan Johar's "Lust Stories".

The shooting of "Uri" will go on for about two-three months. He has "Sanju" coming up in June and "Manmarziyaan" in September. Then, there is Netflix film "Lust Stories" by four directors, and Kaushal has worked with Karan Johar.

"'Sanju' is a special film made on a special person and it is made by a special person too. So it is a big thing for me to be part of this film," he said.