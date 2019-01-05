Wanted to bring latin music, culture to wider audience: J Balvin

New Delhi: Latin Grammy Award-winner J Balvin, who reached global popularity with the number "Mi Gente", says he wanted to create a song for everyone and at the same time wanted to bring Latin culture to a wider audience.

Talking about "Mi Gente" which resonated among many, Balvin told IANS in an E-mail interview from Colombia: "First-off, I will be forever grateful to Willy William, for creating a beat that I instantly connected with and I knew would captivate the world."

The "X" hitmaker added that he wanted to create "a song for everyone".

"A song everyone in the world could vibe with and dance to, and in the process bringing Latin music and Latin culture to a wider audience," he said.

Balvin, who has previously collaborated with popular names like Beyonce and Cardi B, has now come out with a new track "Reggaeton", which pays an ode to the genre and its artistes.