Chitrangada Singh

Was fascinating to work with Tigmanshu Dhulia: Chitrangada

Actress Chitrangada Singh, who will soon to be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3", says it was a fascinating experience to be directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

New Delhi: Actress Chitrangada Singh, who will soon to be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3", says it was a fascinating experience to be directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

"I used to look forward to going for the shooting of the film and I think that happens when we love doing what we are doing. It was fascinating to work with Tigmanshu Dhulia because he is not only a good director but also a good actor. So whenever he is explaining something, his briefing is not only as a director but also as an actor," she told IANS.

She plays a complex woman in the film.

"Tigmanshu knew that character very well. So as an actor, it was a learning for me to be nuanced with her. How, a woman who can talk like 'Humein aapke bade bhai ki rakheyal kahate hai', would sit down, how much will she shy, hesitate and be firm - such little details I used to learn from our director."

The action thriller is releasing on July 27, and also features Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill and Mahie Gill.

Chitrangada SinghTigmanshu DhuliaSahib Biwi Aur GangsterSanjay Dutt

