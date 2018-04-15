Was told off by a lot of people after 'Kahaani 2': Sujoy Ghosh

Mumbai: Film director Sujoy Ghosh faced flak for making 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' -- a story about a six-year-old getting sexually abused by her uncle -- but says recent incidents prove how it's reality.

"After 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' I was told off by a lot of people. 'Why did you make this film? Who in their right mind would abuse a six-year-old?' But that's what happens in this world," Ghosh tweeted on Sunday.

Ghosh's tweet comes in the wake of eight-year-old girl's rape in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

"We need to wake up and protect our children. because if we don't, no one else will," he added.

The minor's body was recovered from Rassana forest in Kathua on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area. She was held captive inside a temple and was sedated before being raped and murdered.