Was 'weirdly shaken' meeting Chris Pratt: Chris Hemsworth

Washington: Not every man can intimidate Chris Hemsworth.

According to E! Online, Hemsworth, while giving an interview to ELLE magazine, said that he was "weirdly shaken" the first time he met Chris Pratt on the sets of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

In the interview, the actor shared, "The first time I really met Chris Pratt and went on set with him and the Guardians-I was weirdly shaken."

Adding, "I don't know why. He's just so charismatic. And good at what he does."

The 'In the heart of the Sea' star also shared something similar for his 'Thor: Ragnarok' co-star Cate Blanchett, who portrays the role of Hela.

"She calls you on your s**t straightaway, which is intimidating. You walk in and you're doing all the usual polite chats, and she's like, 'Chris, what are you doing? Really, that's the story you're gonna tell?' And you're like, 'S**t, I'm not going to get away with anything with this lady," the actor says. "I have to drop the façade," noted Hemsworth.

He also revealed that he was quite nervous around her as he had "quite a feeling of wanting to impress her."

"Before you know it, you're drinking and telling stories and cracking jokes. She has a wild sense of humor," said Hemsworth.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, 'Thor: Ragnarok' stars Chris Hemsworth stars as the titular hero, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum and Mark Ruffalo in pivotal roles.