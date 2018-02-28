Watch: Sridevi’s last interview with Zee News

India’s first female superstar Sridevi was bid final adieu on Wednesday, four days after she breathed her last at a hotel in Dubai. While earlier it was reported that she died due to cardiac arrest, an autopsy later revealed that she died because of ‘accidental drowning’ in the bathtub of her hotel room.

Though she is no more with us, Sridevi will always be remembered by millions of her fans for her dazzling smile and expressive eyes. Her contribution to the Indian entertainment industry has been immense. She was last seen in Bollywood film ‘Mom’ with co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Sushant Singh.

Ahead of the release of the film, she spoke in a candid interview with Zee News. She talked about the factor that urged her to take up the role of Devki Sabarwal. During the interview, Sridevi also talked about her co-stars in the movie. Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were also part of the interview.

Speaking about Sridevi during the interview, Nawazuddin talked about how he had always been an admirer of the superstar and said that it was a dream come true for him to work with her in Mom.

Fans haven't been able to come to terms with the passing away of the legendary actress Sridevi, who left for her heavenly abode on late Saturday evening in Dubai's Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Born in Shivakasi Tamil Nadu, Sridevi was regarded as Bollywood's first female superstar, At times, when equal pay was a myth in Bollywood, she took home more money than her male counterparts.

Although she started off with Tamil films, Sridevi has fairly contributed to the Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam film industry as well. She went on to become one of the most formidable actresses of the 1980s and 1990s in Indian cinema.

She is remembered for her humungous performances in some of the iconic Bollywood films like Mr India, Nagina, Lamhe, Sadma, ChalBaaz, Chandni, Khuda Gawah, among many others.

Sridevi's Final Journey