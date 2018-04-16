Watch what happened when Mahendra Singh Dhoni's darling daughter Ziva wanted to hug papa during CSK match!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni displayed his magnificent strike during the match against KXIP at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 15, 2018. While cool-headed Dhoni was playing his best shorts, daddy's little girl Ziva wanted to hug him.

MS Dhoni shared an adorable video with a heartwarming caption that reads: "When Ziva wanted to give a hug to papa during the match." The video has already garnered on 1,903,132 views on Instagram.

Isn' the video simply cute? Earlier, when KKR lost the match against CSK by five wickets, superstar Shah Rukh Khan clicked several pictures with the little munchkin Ziva. Mahendra Singh Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat, his schoolmate on July 4, 2010, and the couple was blessed with cutie pie Ziva on February 6, 2015.

The three-year-old Ziva is quite popular on the internet and her adorable videos are often shared by daddy cool on social media.

The skipper tried his best to scale the game but unfortunately his back injury played foul as KXIP won the match against CSK by 4 runs. However, Dhoni's performance on the field was appreciated and lauded by fans online as he hit an impressive 79 runs off 44 balls.

IPL will be a non-stop run from April 7-May 27, 2018.