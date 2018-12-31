'Waverunner' Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's sizzling diva Disha Patani is a rage on social media. The actress never shies away from flaunting her perfectly toned body and is completely unfazed by the messages that are written under her pictures.

The actress is currently holidaying in an exotic location and keeps treating her fans with pictures from her trip. Disha recently shared a picture in a bikini and it will completely blow your mind.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Eat sleep swim repeat so how are you guys celebrating your new years."

The actress is blessed with gorgeous features and works hard to keep her body perfectly toned. Much like her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, Disha is known to be fitness freak and often shares pics and videos from her workout sessions.

On the work front, she will share screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. The film is slated for an Eid 2019 release and it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Not much has been revealed about Disha's role in the film but reports are that the actress will be playing a trapeze artist in the film.

While we have seen a glimpse of Salman and Katrina's look from 'Bharat', there hasn't been a single picture of Disha from sets. Looks like makers are keeping her look under the wraps and will surprise us with the same!