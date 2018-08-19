हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

We bet you can't take your eyes off Disha Patani posing in a black monokini—See pic

The 'Baaghi' actress shared a picture in a black monokini and you won't be able to take your eyes off her.

We bet you can&#039;t take your eyes off Disha Patani posing in a black monokini—See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the most beautiful actresses of the industry. The gorgeous actress often sets social media on fire with her pictures. Disha is quite regular on social media and keeps her fans updated with the nitty-gritty of her life. Ever since the actress made her debut with a small role in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', she has been ruling hearts! On Sunday evening, the 'Baaghi' actress shared a picture in a black monokini and you won't be able to take your eyes off her.

Check out the pic here:

 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial 'Bharat'. The film has an emsemble star cast of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh to name a few. Disha will be playing a pivotal role in the film. The shooting of the film is currently going on in Malta. 'Bharat' is slated for an Eid 2019 release.

On the personal front, the pretty actress is nowadays being spotted along with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. The two were clicked this afternoon after a lunch date in Bandra's famous Bastian restaurant. A few days ago, Disha and Tiger were spotted after a dinner date.

Neither Disha nor Tiger have confirmed their relationship rumours but rumours are strong that the two are indeed dating.  

