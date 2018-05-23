We bet you haven't seen this throwback pic of Aishwarya Rai from her modelling days!

New Delhi: Hailed as the most beautiful woman around, Bollywood stunner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a successful model before foraying into the world of movies. Back then too she had all that it takes to reach the top and her hard work surely made it possible.

Actor Bijay Anand, who made his debut in Kajol and Ajay Devgn starrer 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' as the former's fiance modelled with Ash in early 90s. Bijay, who now looks completely unrecognisable himself in his current look took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo from his modelling days.

Aishwarya looks absolutely adorable with round spectacles and fringe cut. He captioned the image as: "28 yrs ago, I had agreed to do an ad with ‘a new girl". As she walked in, everyone froze! Even before her first shot, it was obvious that she was a ‘Superstar’ #aishwaryarai went on to become Ms World, Queen of Bollywood & finally, Mrs.Bachchan. Cheers to a ‘Woman of Substance'"

Isn't the picture making you nostalgic? Well, such rare gems certainly bring a smile on fans' faces.

Recently, Ash made her Instagram debut and made her fans happy. She was seen at the French Riviera where daughter Aaradhya accompanied mommy dearest.

Ash is a Cannes regular and has been endorsing the beauty and haircare brand Lóreal for many years. The 71st Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes. The festival previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from across the world. It is held at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.