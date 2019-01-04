We make less patriotism infused films: Yami Gautam

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam, gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film "Uri: The Surgical Strike", said the Indian film industry makes less patriotism infused films.

Yami interacted with the media when she visited a radio station to promote "Uri - The Surgical Strike" along with her co-actor Vicky Kaushal here on Thursday.

The film is based on the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strikes inside Pakistan-administered Kashmir, in retaliation for the Uri attack.

"We anyway make less patriotism infused films, so after a long time the audience will see something like this which is based on a very important true event. We really hope the audience loves the film," Yami said.

On the audience response to the film's trailer, Yami said: "There is happy nervousness and excitement about the release of the film within our team. The kind of response we have been receiving for the trailer of the film is really amazing.

"Wherever we are going to promote the film, people are saying they are really looking forward for the release of the film because it is for the first time we have made a film on surgical strikes in India."

"Uri...", produced by RSVP Movies, is releasing on January 11.

Vicky said: "I feel everyone should watch this film with their family because it's a good film. I have seen it and I am sure our audience will also appreciate the film."