Isha Ambani

Wedding video of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal goes viral-Watch

Watch the video here

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal in a lavish ceremony at their Mumbai residence Antilla. A video from their wedding ceremony is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video that has gone viral, Isha and Anand can be seen exchanging the garlands with Mukesh and Nita Ambani by their side:

Anand is said to have proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar earlier this year. They reportedly celebrated the occasion with their parents and siblings.

The couple got engaged in September at the beautiful backdrop of Lake Como in Italy. The gala affair was attended by the who's who of the business and entertainment industry.

In May this year, a starry pre-engagement bash was held at Isha's residence, Antilia in Mumbai.  The star-studded party was attended by the high and mighty celebrities and business honchos of the country.

