हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

We've cleared our dues, says Kangana Ranaut on real-estate controversy

Rejecting the claims of a real estate broker, Actress Kangana Ranaut says she has cleared all her dues and despite this she is being harassed.

We&#039;ve cleared our dues, says Kangana Ranaut on real-estate controversy

Mumbai: Rejecting the claims of a real estate broker, Actress Kangana Ranaut says she has cleared all her dues and despite this she is being harassed.

Last year, Kangana bought a bungalow in Pali Hill, and the complainant was instrumental in making the deal happen but now the real estate broker has approached the Khar Police complaining against her sister Rangoli Chandel and other staff members.

"I paid the agency who made the deal for me... One percent brokerage which adds to Rs 22 lakhs, their dues have been paid many months ago. The said person is one of the brokers who offered this deal to me," Kangana said. 

The "Queen" actress says she is being harassed for more money. 

"My finance team never dealt with him directly but now he is harassing us for Rs 22 lakhs more, he is claiming two percent of the transaction made from my end... which was never promised to him before or after the deal... So, this does not make sense and we have made it clear to the cops as well. We have all the evidence," Kangana added.

The property in question has a total area of 3,075 sq. ft, Kangana paid Rs 1.03 crore as stamp duty. Along with the bungalow, she has also got a car parking of area 565 sq. ft.

Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut real estate controversyQueen

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close